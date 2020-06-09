February 10, 2002 ~ June 4, 2020
Charly Elizabeth Froerer passed away in the early morning hours of June 4, 2020 while looking out over Liberty Park at the north end of Ogden Valley, Utah. She was born on February 10, 2002 in Payson, Utah to her loving parents Austin Brown Froerer and Karen Nielsen Froerer.
After her first years of life living alongside her parents in the dorms and apartments in Provo, Utah, she moved with her family and new baby sister Meredith to Eden, Utah where she spent her early childhood and elementary school years.
From an early age she learned quickly and searched deeply to gain an understanding of the world, a world that she never ceased loving to share with everyone around her. She loved dressing up, curling her beautiful flowing sandy blonde hair, and sneaking her light back on at night to stay up late reading her "Big Book of Everything" under her covers.
She delved rigorously into subjects like her favorite planet Venus, phobias, geography, history, and civil rights as she took in the world around her. When her family moved to Iowa as her father went back to school, she made the move with them and quickly lit up her new community with her vibrant glow. New friends that became family all shared in the sparkle of her eyes and smile.
Charly had to undergo a traumatizing hospitalization as a young teenager when a childhood swallowing issue started to become more dangerous for her. While the needed surgery was successful, the experience left her afraid and unsure. As years passed, her heart began to feel the burden and weight of worsening mental illness. After initially trying to deny and overcome it alone, eventually she opened up to help from family and friends. She fought off the heavy burden with music, art, ballet, writing, friends she could confide in, prayer, counseling, medical help, and advocating for those who felt alone and rejected by society.
She spent countless hours working on acrylic artwork portraying landscapes, portraits, and abstract expressions of color and texture that are filled with a deep sense of the battle raging within her. Despite her best and heroic efforts, she never felt she could fully shake her own darkness, and all too often, despair and hopelessness would return and fill her heart. She worked through this to build friendships, graduate from high school with some college credit, make plans for a career as a civil rights attorney, and bring more joy to her friends and family than they could have ever felt without her. But inside, it wasn't enough. After spending her last few days smiling, encouraging, and expressing the most beautiful love and appreciation to all of those around her, she woke up during the cool, early morning hours of June 4th and sent one last group of texts to all her family and friends telling them she loved them. Then she drove to the north end of Ogden Valley and took her life while sitting peacefully, listening to her favorite music.
She is survived by her parents Austin Brown Froerer and Karen Nielsen Froerer, her siblings Meredith Ja'net Froerer, Kellen Austin Froerer, Tate Hyrum Froerer, Ash Zion Froerer, and Scarlet Dawn Froerer, as well as countless loved ones and family members who will never forget how her inner and outer beauty uplifted and magnified their lives.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Middle Fork Ward Stake Center, 6500 East 1900 North, Huntsville, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Huntsville Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: