March 26, 1926 ~ August 22, 2019
Charmian Purcell Welker passed away on August 22, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1926, to John and Ruth Purcell of Ogden, Utah, and grew up with her five siblings in Harrisville, UT. She married Mark L Welker on May 19, 1950, and together, lovingly raised their five children.
Most people called her "Charm". More than just a name, this moniker also embodied her kind, charismatic personality, and compassion toward others. Charm's inspiring nature was well-balanced by a sharp intellect and a bit of a competitive streak. She loved to play games, particularly when she won-which she usually did.
As a child of the great depression, Charm embraced the ethics of hard work and self-reliance. These attributes served her family well, as she and Mark successfully owned/operated a real estate brokerage and drive-in restaurants. When the work was done, she was up for any adventure and loved trying new, exciting activities.
She is survived by her children, Don (Veda) Welker, Bob (Jan) Welker, Nancy Weber, John Welker, and Diane (Keith) Everett. She had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joan Howard, and Natacha Larson.
We'd like to thank Dr. Seth Lewis and his staff for providing Mom with excellent, compassionate medical care over the years. A thank you to the rides provided by the Weber County Aging Service. They gave our mom the independence that was so important to her. We'd also like to thank her Thursday Lunch Gang. She really enjoyed her time with each of you. Finally, we'd like to thank all of the nurses and aides at Thatcher Brook Rehab and Care Center for their kindness and skill in helping mom. You made a difficult month much better.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Weber Human Services Foundation/Senior Services.
Mom didn't want a funeral so we've decided to celebrate her life by having a picnic in her beloved yard. We invite family, friends, and neighbors to join us at noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at mom's home.
Condolences may be shared at: