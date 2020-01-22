February 21, 2001 ~ January 18, 2020
Chase Diamond Adams was called home to serve a mission with his Savior on January 18, 2020. He spent his last day with his dad in the mountains that he loved. Chase was born February 21, 2001, to Ben and Deanne Adams.
Chase was a hard worker, dedicated, strong, and unafraid to stand alone. He had goals and direction and was determined to make things happen. In fact, he had a list of those goals that he had written down and carried around with him in his truck. He cared about everyone else and took the time to make sure he took care of his friends, family, and the goats. He wasn't a person of many words; he spoke with his actions. Everything he did, he did with passion and he put his whole heart into it.
Chase was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Weber Innovations/Bonneville High School in 2019. He was employed with South Ogden City, Public Works. He was an honorary member of the Weber County Road crew and loved his fluorescent orange work vest since he was about age seven. He loved working with Sundown Construction and Lance Parks.
He loved Mountain Dew and was obsessed with The Office. He had a passion for agriculture and was dedicated to his FFA family. His truck, his hat, and his dogs were his favorite things. Chase had a special relationship with his mom, he truly adored her. His siblings were sure he was the favorite child. He would bring his goats and dogs home, and somehow, they always got to stay.
Chase came into this world as a worker. He was blessed with a strong desire to serve those around him and gave his all in every situation. He was blessed with a kind heart and an easy-going attitude; he could adapt and get along with anyone he met. Chase saw all people the same and loved everyone as children of God equally. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, and he had a large rolodex of people from all walks of life whom he counted as his friends.
He had a special connection with the earth. He felt his purpose was to spend his time and talents creating things with tools or caring for the earth through hard work to bring forth yield with the fruits of his labor. Chase enjoyed spending time in the mountains and was always in awe of the beauty of God's creations. As much as he loved to work in the earth and with tools, he had a special way working with the people he met. He could always see the good in others and worked to help them find and cultivate the positivity within themselves. In the short time that he was here on this earth, he touched the lives of so many people through his kindness and his hard work. Chase lived a full lifetime in his 18 years.
His life and memory will forever be cherished by his family and friends until they can be together again.
Chase is survived by his parents, Ben and Deanne Adams; and siblings, Natasha Scott, Lauren Nicole Adams, Kale Michael Adams, Joshua Ben Adams; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Lane Adams.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Combe Road LDS Chapel, 6350 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
We would like to thank the whole Farmington Canyon Family Community, the Larkins and other bystanders that helped in the recovery, 9-1-1 dispatchers, the Davis County Sheriff's Office, Davis County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, University of Utah AirMed, Utah Department of Public Safety Air Lift, and the University of Utah Trauma Team. We also want to give a heartfelt thanks to S&S Cyle Brokers, The Sugihara's and anyone else who impacted his life. Much Love!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.
Condolences may be shared at: