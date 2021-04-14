Chase Jacob Sandoval
February 22, 1983 - April 11, 2021
Chase Jacob Sandoval, 38, passed away at his home in West Haven, Utah. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Luis and Karen Sandoval.
Chase graduated from Fremont High School where he participated in football, extracurricular activities and occasionally attended class.
He was a loan officer at America First Credit Union where he enjoyed his job working with people and made many friends and unforgettable relationships.
One of his proudest achievements was serving on the Valley Camp Rehabilitation Center Board of Directors. Through his experiences there, he learned discipline and spirituality.
Everyone has a "Chase" story, and when you met Chase you had a friend for life. Chase was always up for a good time and was the most caring and giving person anyone has ever met. He had a contagious smile with a matching personality that made a memorable impact on everyone. Quoting movies was his special talent that kept everyone intrigued. He enjoyed watching his daughter and nephews playing sports, and spending time snowmobiling, snowboarding, and boating.
Before departing, Chase gave the family the only granddaughter, Taylor. She was the love of his life. The smile on his face had unique energy when he would see her. He was so proud of the young adult that she has become and will be looking over her forever.
Chase is survived by parents Luis and Karen Sandoval; siblings, Tori (Morgan) Rosencrans, Justin (Ashley), Ryan (Stephanie); his daughter Taylor; and seven nephews (Carson, Phoenix, Liam, Jagger, Halston, Reese, Easton) that all adored him; grandparents Marguerite Hipwell, Herold and Ventura Sandoval, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that Chase considered family.
He was preceded in death by Keith Hipwell (Grandfather), Kent Hipwell (Uncle), and Floyd Trujillo (Uncle).
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 17, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, April 16th from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, West Haven Cemetery, 1550 S. 2350 W. West Haven, UT 84401.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations/contributions to the Valley Camp Rehabilitation Center 5325 N. Fork Rd., Eden, UT 84310.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com