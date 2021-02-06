Cherie Burton
1946 ~ 2021
Our sweet mother and grandmother, Cherie Olofson Burton, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2021 after a valiant 4 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family members. Cherie was born August 19, 1946 to Russell and Helen Olofson in Salt Lake City. She has 3 wonderful sisters, Shawnie (Bob) Stoker, Heidi (Steve) Phipps and Tammy Olofson (deceased). She grew up with her sisters in Salt Lake, Bountiful, and Huntsville and graduated from Weber High School in 1964. Huntsville is where she would meet her eternal companion.
Cherie was sealed to David Earl Burton in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 10, 1965. They began their family in Ogden, eventually moving to Plain City where they raised their 6 children. Melonie (Jack) Terry, Shamayne (Mark) Russell, Sean (Tiffiny), Jory (Brandy), Bryce (Jamece), and Jayne (Dustin) Stanger. They were then blessed with 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and more to come.
Cherie was faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She showed her faith in the way she served both in church callings and those around her. She always put others first. Willing to sacrifice anything and sometimes everything for someone else. She was gifted at sewing and crocheting. Making many blankets, dresses and other items, that of course went to someone else. She crocheted beautiful blessing dresses for each of her granddaughters and great-granddaughters, which are each unique and are a treasure to each of them. She's spent many countless late night hours working on them.
Cherie enjoyed camping, word searches and sudoku. She loved being surrounded by family. Each grandchild was greeted with "Hello Sweetie". Thanksgiving was her masterpiece. She loved having family and extended family over for her Thanksgiving meal. She is renowned for her secret gravy, that to this day, we don't know how she made it taste so good. She also loved the yearly Easter egg hunt and pumpkin carving in the fall. We will always remember Sunday popsicles or ice cream.
Cherie had an infectious laugh. It brought many to tears, including herself. We will definitely miss it and long to hear it once again. She was one that never complained. Always saying there was someone out there that was worse off than her. She showed us resilience and endurance through all the trials of life.
Especially, the last 4 years as she battled cancer.
With her passing, she is reunited with her parents, sister Tammy, and grandson Ben. She is survived by her husband David, all of her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Shawnie and Heidi and their spouses and many nieces and nephews that all love and adore her.
She loved many, she was loved by many more. She was truly grateful for all the friendships she made and for the people in her life. Thank you to all who loved and supported her throughout her life. We are truly blessed to have her in our lives. We look forward to the time we will meet again.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses that helped give us 4 more years with her. And, a special thanks to her three amazing daughters, who, over time and especially the last 4 years, spent countless hours caring for, giving rides, and supporting her at each and every appointment.
In lieu of flowers please donate your time, talent, or money to someone or cause that is "worse off than you."
You may send condolences, leave messages and stories, and read more about Cherie at www.premierfuneral.com
A family graveside service will be held Feb. 8, 2021 at the Ogden City Cemetery.