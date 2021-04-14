Cherrill Palmer Knight
1931 - 2021
Cherrill Palmer Knight, 90, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at the Vi at Silverstone in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 08, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 14, 1931 in Ogden, Utah to Vern and Viola Aimone Palmer. She was the 3rd of four children. She grew up and lived in Plain City, Utah until 1987. She attended school in Plain City and graduated from Weber High School in 1949.
She married Thayne Edward Knight on May 25, 1951 in the LDS Logan Temple. They have been married for 70 years. They were blessed with 4 sons, Keith, Kevin, Lynn and Larry, 13 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Cherrill loved her family and spent a lot of time with her kids attending sporting events, family activities and enjoying meals with everyone. She loved working at the church library where she was able to interact with many members of the church. You would often find her enjoying an afternoon with her dear friends and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers given her passion for genealogy.
She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987 to be closer to her Sons and their families. She was an avid golfer and loved to be outdoors. When together with her family on the lake boating, she was the happiest. She loved attending the grandchildren's sporting and other events and was always their biggest cheerleader.
Cherrill had such a positive attitude around life and was always there to support her family. For those of us who were so fortunate to be around her, we will remember her big smile, her tender heart and her love for life and family. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her four sons and their families, Keith (Fawna), Scottsdale, AZ; Kevin (Sydney), Scottsdale, AZ; Lynn (Timothy), Dallas, TX; Larry, Peoria, AZ; and one brother Doug (Susanne) Palmer of Plain City, UT. She was proceeded in death by her husband (Thayne), grandson (Luke), father (Vern), mother (Viola), brother (Kenneth), and sister (Dorlene).
The family would like to thank the Vi at Silverstone staff and Hospice for all the support and compassion shown to both Mom and Dad over the past several years.
Services will be held outdoors under a pavilion with adequate seating on April 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W. 1975 N., Plain City, Utah. Interment will immediately follow. A luncheon celebration will follow at the Plain City Park Bowery located at 4351 W. 2425 N., Plain City, Utah after burial.
Flowers may be sent to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404
Please send condolences to family at www.myers-mortuary.com. The funeral services will be live-streamed on Cherrill's obituary page beginning on Monday, April 19th at 1 pm.