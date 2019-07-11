Cheryl Bitton Petersen

September 15, 1952 ~ July 9, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and grandmother, unexpectedly returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her sweet loving spirit will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her caring husband Richard H. Petersen, their four sons; Chad, Blake (Shanette), Curtis, Randy (Shanda), 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Joyce Bitton, her in-laws Harry and NioLee Petersen and her son Craig Petersen.
There will be a celebration of life to honor her Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the LDS Church 2852 W 300 N Westpoint UT 84015.