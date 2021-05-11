Cheryl Marie Barth Harmer
Glenwood- Cheryl Marie Barth Harmer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, returned to her heavenly home Friday, May 7th 2021. Cheryl had a smile for everyone she encountered and took every opportunity to have a chat; whether it was with her best friend or random stranger.
Cheryl was born January 8th, 1947. She was the youngest daughter of George Allyn and Vodis LaMay Wallwork Barth. Cheryl spent an idyllic childhood in North Ogden; however spent the majority of her adult life in her beloved Glenwood.
She is survived by her dear husband of 53 years, Paul Arnold Harmer, of Glenwood; Children-Paul Derk (Karen Lee) Harmer of Sandy, UT, Jenneka (Tony) Manwill of Saratoga Springs, UT, Jason (Kelly) Harmer of West Jordan, UT, Eric (Ryan) Harmer of Rotterdam, The Netherlands; 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great- Grandchildren; Sister-Janet (Reese) Barker of North Ogden, UT. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Joanne and Lynn.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m. in the Glenwood Ward Chapel, 225 E. Center Street, Glenwood, UT where friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. The family requires face masks for all in attendance regardless of vaccination status. Burial will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden on Saturday at 12:00 Noon. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Cheryl's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.