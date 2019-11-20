Cheyrl Ann Budge

April 29, 1945 ~^November 17, 2019
Cheyrl was born April 29, 1945, to Thomas Grant Gibson and Sylvia Shephard.
She was born in Ogden. She lived there until she was eight years old then moved to Roy until she married and moved to Sunset in 1966. Where she lived the remainder of her life. She married Don Robert Budge on June 21, 1963. They were later sealed in the Logan, Temple.
Cheyrl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary President, Relief Society President, and various other callings.
Cheyrl served for two terms on the Sunset City Council, as well as the interim Sunset City Mayor.
She worked in the automotive industry for many years. She retired from Coca-cola, where she served as the safety coordinator for many years.
Cheyrl enjoyed quilting and crocheting many blankets for her friends and family. She loved meeting her friends for lunch, pampering herself with getting her hair styled and her nails manicured. Above all else she enjoyed attending sporting events that her grandchildren participated in.
The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cheyrl was looking forward to her first great-great-grandchild in May. Cheryl was a great example of making all her grandchildren believe that they were her favorite.
Cheyrl is preceded in death by her husband Don Budge and parents.
She is survived by her children: Blake (Ami) Budge, LaDawn Budge, Dan Budge, Cheri (Kevin) Gilbert, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, ^ great-great-grandchild and grand puppy Merlin. Her brother Alan Gibson and sister Debbie Kerr.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Clinton City Cemetery.
