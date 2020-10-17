Chiaki Serikyaku-Salas

January 11, 1970 - October 11, 2020

Our beloved wife, daughter, friend had a great spirit, was pure of heart. She was a friend to anybody in need of help.

She was born and raised in Okinawa, Japan, moved to Utah and loved both places.

Chiaki is survived by her husband, Edward Salas; mother, Mitsue Serikyaku; father, Tokusuke Serikyaku; sister, Rie Miyahira; brother, Tsuskasa Serikyaku; brother, Atsushi Serikyaku; step-son, Desmond Salas; granddaughter, Sayge Salas; granddaughter, Jayde Salas; brother, Jim Salas & wife Olga; sister,

Susan Trujillo & husband, Art; sister, Dora Gomez; brother, Tom Salas & wife , Lori and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Chiaki's passing will leave a hole in our hearts and she will always be missed.

God bless my wife!

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.

