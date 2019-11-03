Chrestino ^Tino^ Casias, Jr.

January 28, 1933 ~ October 26, 2019
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather
Chrestino left us to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019. He was born to Chrestino and Benedita Lucero Casias on January 28, 1933, in Ignacio, Colorado.
In his early years, he served his country in the US Army. He married Delia Maestas and had four wonderful children, Anthony Starr, Kristine Casias (Joe), Paul Casias (Raylene), and Auroro ^Rorrie^ Casias. Later in life, he married Lillian Atencio, whom he met at Ignacio High School and gained five more loving children, Helen, Rick (Margie), Jeff (Khrisi), Terry (Cynthia), and Steve.
Tino later moved to Ogden, Utah, to begin his career at the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years and retired in 1995 as General Foreman Agent. He was a well-known musician, playing his saxophone throughout Utah and Colorado. His music brought joy to everyone around him. His greatest love was playing music with his family. Chrestino was loved by many and made great friendships.
Chrestino is survived by his wife, Lillian; his children, sister, Ophelia Mestas (Alfonso). He is also survived by his grand children, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chrestino and Benedita Casias; his brothers, Ray Casias (Emma), Lloyd Casias (Nancy); his sister, Helen Cruz (Casie); and his great-granddaughter, Lavender Barker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
His final resting place will be in Ignacio, Colorado, where he will be laid to rest in July 2020 with his family.
The family would like to thank Lillian, Helen, Carmen and Fidel for taking great care of our father and papa.
Condolences may be shared at: