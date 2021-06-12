Chris Edward Tomlinson
September 19, 1974 ~ June 7, 2021
Chris Edward Tomlinson, a beloved father and husband, returned home to our Heavenly Father on June 7, 2021 at the age of 46 after battling Covid pneumonia for seven weeks. Chris was born in Ogden, Utah on September 19, 1974 to Eddie and June Tomlinson and was raised in Layton, Utah where he developed close relationships with many friends and had several different jobs which began a lifetime of hard work. Following his graduation from Layton High School, Chris was called to serve in the Arizona, Tempe mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was here where he met his sweetheart, Veronica Kathleen Tomlinson. After completing faithful missions, they were married in the Bountiful Temple on March 29, 1996. They were blessed with five children.
Chris spent countless hours coaching basketball, baseball, softball, and football for his children's teams. He beamed with pride as he watched from the sidelines of the basketball court, baseball diamond and football field, cheering on his boys. Chris eagerly attended many cheerleading performances and dance competitions for his girls. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt, camp, and fish. He loved telling stories, particularly from his mission. He enjoyed playing games and getting together with extended family and friends. However, more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
As a valiant member of the church, he touched many lives and inspired numerous others in different capacities in which he served, including Elder's Quorum President, Sunday School Teacher and his favorite calling, Primary Teacher. Chris was generous, honest, and had a deep love for the Book of Mormon and read through its pages daily. Chris will always be remembered for his extreme work ethic and fun-loving, sarcastic nature. He was a family man and led his family in love and righteousness unto the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Chris is survived by his wife, Veronica; his children, Jordan (Aubrey), Jacob, Kennedy, Kassity, and Makinlee; his grand-daughter, Eliana; his father, Eddie; his sister, Cami (Seth) Waite. He was proceeded in death by his mother, June.
The Tomlinson family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the countless acts of service and generosity from neighbors, friends, and family. The family is especially appreciative of the innumerable prayers said on their behalf. They have been buoyed up and supported by your thoughtfulness and love. They are also grateful for the University of Utah Hospital CV ICU Unit, especially, Adrianna, who took care of him the last four days of his life. There are truly angels among us.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Syracuse West Stake Center (1600 S 4500 W) with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A viewing will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary (1585 W 300 S Syracuse)
Interment will follow at the Syracuse City Cemetery.