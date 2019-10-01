December 25, 1961 ~ September 26, 2019
Chris Jaron Myers, 57, passed away on September 26, 2019, at his residence in Ogden, UT.
Chris was a Christmas baby, born on December 25, 1961, to Malcolm and Fredena Myers in Odessa, TX. He grew up in Kilgore, TX, until the family moved to Layton, UT when Chris was a teenager. Chris graduated from Clearfield High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1980, where he proudly served our county for 12 years. Chris returned to Utah in 1993 where he raised his family.
Chris is survived by his wife, Rufina; three children: Christopher (Jordyn), Sarah, and Carson (Mackenzie); six grandchildren: Jai, Brixton, Milayah, Olivia, Zayah, and Dominic; his sister, Nickayla Knox; half-brother, Malcolm; and niece, Sierra Knox.
Chris will be reunited with his late son, Randy, who passed way in 2015.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Fredena, and his half-brother, Randy.
Chris will be sorely missed by his family and friends who will always remember his genuine heart and witty sense of humor.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 S. State Street, Clearfield, Utah. Friends may visit family from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the mortuary. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery
Condolences may be sent to the family at: