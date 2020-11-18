Chris Laws Folker
Our mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and wife passed away November 15th, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Raymond, Wa on September 20, 1951. She was adopted by her parents Maurice and Jennie Laws and moved to Ogden. She attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. She worked for Ogden City in code enforcement and retired in 2020. She met the love of her life in 1993, they got married in 2000.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Folker, her children Judd (Melissa) Olsen, Jerrad (Johanna) Olsen, and Mindy (Steven) Potochnick, Her sisters Lucy (Dwain), Rena (Ken) many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Chris was a fun and loving person who was very proud of her family. She had lots of friends and loved everyone. She will be greatly missed by all.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 - 10:45 a.m. services start at 11 a.m. Lindquist's Mortuary 3408 Washington Blvd. Gravside services Evergreen Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com