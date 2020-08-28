Chris Player
October 4, 1931 ~ August 21, 2020
Our much-loved mother, Chris Player, died peacefully in her home on Aug. 21, 2020 at the age of 88.
She was born in Perth, Scotland, on Oct. 4, 1931. She spent her early years in Scotland and moved to London to work when she was 18. While in London she met and married her first husband, Bobby Gene Stone, on Jan. 10, 1953. He was in the Air Force and brought mom to the United States where they lived the military life and had two daughters. After 12 years they divorced and mom raised her two girls as a single parent. Chris settled in Utah in 1967 and worked at America First Credit Union as a loan officer for more than 30 years.
She met and married Brent Player in 1983. They lived together until his death earlier this year. Her passions were animals, books and General Hospital. She had a dry wit and sense of humor.
She is survived by: two daughters Vicki Hubler and Sheena Wolfe; two granddaughters Wendy Zobell and Gina Maniscalco; and two great-grandchildren Rayce and Rayne Zobell.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
At her request no funeral services will be held but remembrances in her name can be made to her favorite charity, the Friends of the Animals.