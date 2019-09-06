Christine "Chrissie" Ann Taylor

August 17, 1981 ~ September 2, 2019
Christine Ann Taylor, Angel Wife and Mother, returned to her Father in Heaven and into the loving arms of her daughter on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born to Jeff and Kari Nelson Rigley on August 17, 1981, in Ogden, Utah. Chrissie grew up in Plain City and graduated from Fremont High School in 1999.
She married the love of her life Michael Bryce Taylor on September 17, 1999, in Layton, Utah. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on September 19, 2000.
Chrissie is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She enjoyed crafts, puzzles, finding and painting rocks, and playing games. She loved spending time with family. She loved watching crime shows, Dancing with the Stars and oddly satisfying YouTube videos, and what she called "GiGi Adventures" with her dog.
Chrissie is survived by her husband, Michael Bryce Taylor; her two sons, Landen Michael Taylor and Cooper Bryce Taylor; her parents, Jeff and Kari Rigley; brothers, Kelly (Jennie) Rigley and Mike (Kisha) Rigley; sister, Leslie (Buck) Ward; and grandparents, Richard and Fran Nelson and Helen Boren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kylie Christine Taylor and grandfather, Kenneth Rigley.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: