November 14, 1950 ~ October 2, 2019
Christine Valerie Ramsey Nay aka "Grandma Choo Choo", 68, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, due to complications from dementia. She was born on November 14, 1950, to Wally Ramsey and Darlene Martinsen. Christine was the oldest of eight sisters. She was raised in Layton, Utah and graduated from Davis High School.
Christine was the widow of Richard Wassink, then married Herschel D. Nay, they later divorced.
If you knew Christine, you knew she enjoyed many activities such as dancing, being outdoors, skiing, going to the ocean, eating out, and watching movies. She also loved to spend time with her family, especially her sisters and grandkids.
She is survived by her stepmother Betty Ramsey, stepfather Joe Dominguez; daughters Shelise and Jennie (Chad); grandchildren; Hayzen, Hudson, Houston, Brock, Brooklyn and Blake; sisters: Caren, Annette, Cindy, Jody, Julie, Andrea, Angela; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wassink, her parents Wally Ramsey and Darleen Schleicher.
A Service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Weber Heights Stake 1401 Country Hills Blvd, Ogden, Utah at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life where friends and family can share memories.
In lieu of flowers her daughters have requested that you volunteer or donate to a local Assisted Living or Memory Care facility.
