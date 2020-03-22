Christine Veibell Hall Craythorne

1950 ~ 2020
Christine Craythorne passed away March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Audrey Elaine Stone and Victor Peter Veibell on June 26, 1950 in Cornish, Utah.
She worked for Levolor and Autoliv.
She enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Christine is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann Salazar, Jennifer Lyn Sanders and Dustin Corey Craythorne; 10 grand children; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Vicki (Bill) Wagner and sister-in-law Kris Veibell. She was preceded in death by her father Victor Peter Veibell; brother Lyle Peter Veibell; daughter Shelly Hall and granddaughter Melanie Hall. Special thanks to Anna Marie Myers and Stephanie Monson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Christine Craythorne Charitable Account at America First Credit Union.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: