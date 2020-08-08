Christine W. (Slaughter) Hicks
March 4, 1959 ~ August 2, 2020
Christine W. (Slaughter) Hicks passed away on August 2, 2020 in her home from a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 4, 1959 to Samuel B. Slaughter and Amelia H Williamson in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ben Lomond High where she graduated in 1977. She married Stacey W. Hicks on September 23, 1978 in Ogden, Utah.
Chris worked for Fresenius Medical Care for 16 years where she made a lot of friends. She was on the swim team in high school. Mom loved camping, fishing, listening to oldies, and good company. She enjoyed oil painting. She looked forward to her trips to Wendover. She always made time to attend any school activities that included her children, grandchildren and great grand children. She was a very independent woman and could fix anything. She could make anything out of duct tape. She spent time with her husband and friends on bowling leagues. Chris was a true angel on earth. She would help anyone in need and made everyone feel welcome and loved in her home. Mom was our hero.
Christine is survived by her mother Amelia H. Slaughter, four siblings, Sandra Cordon, Charlene Slaughter, Sam (Dana) Slaughter and Pam (Wayne) King. Three daughters, Raquel (Jesse) Fowers, Shanel Hicks and Serenity Cummings. Ten grandkids, four great grandkids and many other kids and grandkids she called her own.
Christine is preceded in death by her husband Stacey W. Hicks, her dad Samuel B. Slaughter, Joyce Ann Slaughter, Darrell Cordon, Debbie Slaughter and many other friends and family.
We want to send a special thanks to Diana Higgs, her IHC home care nurse and all of the hospice team through this journey. We will forever love and cherish our memories of you! Miss you already!
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be left for the family at: