Christopher Adam Stephens
1994-2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher Adam Stephens, our beloved son, brother, cousin, family loved one, and friend, went back home to his Father in Heaven, June 9, 2021. He was born February 28, 1994 in Salt Lake City to David Lin and Lisa Stephens.
Christopher will be missed everyday by his mother, Lisa Stephens, his sister Shantel Amber (Joao Pedro) Rodrigues, brothers Joseph Daniel Stephens, and Anthony David Stephens, along with grandparents Norman Karl and Pamela Sperry, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends.
Christopher taught us many things. He is extremely intelligent, bright and had a talent for fixing anything that he put his mind to. He could take apart controllers and knew how to put it back together again to fix it or make it better. Chris was able to effortlessly teach others how they could do something with just about anything. He liked to learn about many different subjects including health, technology, cars, life and many others. Chris is an example of hard work, continuously striving to do his best.
Chris is very genuine, kind, loving, and considerate of others. If he saw a need, he did all that he could to fulfill that need to make sure that his loved ones were taken care of. Chris is a friend to all who knew him and he loved unconditionally.
We know that Christopher is now with his father, David Lin Stephens, his brother Samuel Jonathon Stephens, grandparents Roger Leroy and Barbara Stephens, many loved ones and is loved in heaven as well as on earth.
Those who knew Chris, even just a little, had a shining light in their lives.
Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.
We LOVE and MISS YOU so much X0XO
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Heber City Cemetery, 680 North 550 East, Heber City, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. The service will be live streamed on Chris' obituary on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.