Christopher Joshua Yeates was born December 8, 1993, in Ogden, Utah and passed away August 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was raised in Layton, Utah. As a little boy, Chris was an avid reader and loved to be read to, especially by his Grandma. He excelled in academics and all sports, but soccer was his passion. He spent many years traveling and playing with La Roca FC, he loved his soccer family. Chris played hard always-charging forward, fearless and without regard for himself ? he approached life with the same intensity. He finished the Eagle Scout requirements at 13 ^ years old because he thought he could be done with boy scouts.
Chris went to school at EG King Elementary, Central Davis Jr. High and Layton High School. He had a commercial driver's license and worked as a CDL/boom truck operator. His passion for music was shared by his friends and especially his sister Olivia. His favorite artists were Drake and J. Cole, which could be found on all of his Apple devices.
Chris enjoyed drinking Mountain Dew and playing Xbox with his brother Nathan and watching movies with his brother Adam. Chris had a love for animals, frequently bringing home strays; he especially loved his Dog Kao.
Chris had a huge heart and a soft spot for anyone less fortunate than him; whenever there was anything to spare^he only thought of who needed it more than himself.
Kilee Blair was his high school sweetheart; together they have a 5-year-old son Kaison Carter Yeates. Chris loves Kaison so much. Second only to his mother, Chris was the center of Kasion's life.
Kaison says, "I will miss and always love my daddy".
Chris is and will always be beloved by those who knew and survived him; his parents, Jared Yeates, Kimberly Yeates; Sister Olivia Yeates; brothers Nathan Yeates and Adam Yeates, and son, Kaison Yeates. His grandparents are: David Christopher (deceased) and Eloise Weaver, and Delyn and Vicky Yeates.
Chris will be greatly missed by all who had a chance to know and love him. Though you left us too soon, we are so grateful for the time we had together, you will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts!
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah 84041. Friends may visit with family Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 ?^8:00 p.m. & Tuesday August 13, from 9:30 ? 10:30 a.m.
