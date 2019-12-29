Christopher K. Coombs

February 22, 1974 ~ December 24, 2019
On December 24, 2019, our sweet son, brother, uncle and friend left this earth life and passed to his home in heaven. Chris was born on February 22, 1974, in Twin Falls, ID.
He was the oldest son of Sam and Betty Coombs, who loved him dearly. He married Denny Layne and together they had three children: Skyler, Qualie Jo and Oakley.
They were sealed in the temple on September 15, 2018. Chris's family was the love of his life. He was a wonderful father and he loved his family with all of his heart.
Chris grew up in Twin Falls, ID. His family also lived in Preston, ID; Tremonton, UT, and later his parents moved to Malad, ID.
Chris graduated from Bear River High School in 1992 where he loved to play football and baseball and met many of his lifelong friends.
Chris worked for many years with Alan Bourne as a painter. He loved his work and his boss dearly. He was a perfectionist in his work and took pride in a good paint job.
Chris loved to hunt, fish and camp with his family. He loved exploring and the being in the outdoors whether it was hunting geese and duck or spending time on Daniels Reservoir or Henry's Lake fishing for the next big one.
He loved sharing his stories with anyone who would listen. He had the talent of making a long story even longer but we will miss hearing those long stories and would love to sit down with him and hear one now. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and was their biggest fan whether they were having a good season or not.
Chris gave the best hugs. We will miss those hugs. We will miss his smile and all the late night phone calls. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Chris had faith in God and a knowledge of His love.
He spent some time in the Cold Creek Rehab Center where he was able to get help with his addiction. He made many friends who helped him with his struggles and many have continued to stay in touch with him. We are grateful for their kindness and love to him. He tried so hard to overcome his illness but in the end, he lost that battle as he once again tried to turn his life around.
We are also very grateful to all his friends who traveled so far to see him in his last days on this earth.
Our family would also like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, paramedics, sheriff and medical staff at the Malad Hospital and the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for all the wonderful, loving care they gave to our son and brother. Thank you for your kindness to our family during this difficult time. All of you are angels to us.
Chris loved his family and he will always be remembered as we take that next hunting, fishing, or camping trip in those places he loved the most.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, "However late you think you are, however many chances you think you may have missed, however many mistakes you feel you have made..., or however far from home and family and God you feel you have traveled, I testify that you have not traveled beyond the reach of divine love. It is not possible for you to sink lower that the infinite light of Christ's Atonement shines."^We love you Chris! Love- Sam, Betty and family
The family will be having a separate special gathering to honor Chris at a later time. We will keep you posted.