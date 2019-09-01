November 15, 1967 - August 26, 2019
Christopher Kalai Fernandez, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2019. He was born in Hawaii and raised in Utah. He was everyone's best friend and brought a smile to all the moment you heard his laughter. Kalai graduated from Ogden High School.
Kalai is preceded in death by his father, Ernest B Fernandez Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia B Rettberg and his brothers, Alika (Nikki) Fernandez and Kealiipunahele Fernandez. He is also survived by many other loved ones and extended loved ones that looked up to him as their hero and father figure.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: