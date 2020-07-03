Christopher Marco Gates Sr.

April 30, 1979 ~ June 22, 2020
Marco Gates 41, passed away unexpectantly on June 22,2020 surrounded by his loved ones
He was born in Ogden Utah April 30, 1979 to Cindy Ortegon and Tom Gates.
He worked at Hill AFB and Utility Trailer most of his life.
Marco was the Heart and Soul of his Family and always was the peacemaker. He loved camping, nice cars, and loud music.
Marco is survived by his wife Savannah, and six children Yazmen, Christopher Marco Jr., Kaionha, Jedidah, Alyvia, and Orion. Also three grandchildren Dominic, Giovanni, and Aaliyah. ALSO SURVIVED BY
His father Thomas Harold Gates, one sister Tronika Ortegon as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Along with special people Tiffianie, Jeremy, Cody, Cory and, Chuck whom cherished him as well.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Cindy, Brother Justin, and Grandparents .
Funeral services will be held Graveside Friday July 3rd at 2 p.m. with a balloon release at Evergreen Memorial Park 100 N Monroe blvd Ogden Utah and the family will host a celebration of life right after at 655 E 1850 n North Ogden from 3-7 p.m.