Christy Marie Barber

March 25, 1957 ~ December 27, 2019
Christy Barber, daughter of William and Kay Arnold passed away December 27, 2019. She was loved by many and respected by all.
She was preceded in death by her mother and survived by her husband, Chris, daughter Spring Chavez, father, sisters Debra Miller, Natalie Large, five grandchildren; Isaiah, Justice, Carson, Benny, Sam and her dog Festis.
She was a very generous person and the life of the party.
No service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
We will miss you STELLA.