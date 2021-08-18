Christy Marie Hallesy (Young)
December 21, 1969 ~ August 15, 2021
Christy Marie Hallesy, 51, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1969, in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Rodney Howell Young and Thais Waddoups Young. She graduated from Box Elder High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Utah State University.
Christy married her best friend and love of her life, Kurt Douglas Hallesy on July 4, 2009 in Garden City, Utah.
At the time of her death she was the Customer Quality Director for Autoliv Americas. She worked for Autoliv over 30 years and took great pride in her work.
Christy loved time spending time with her family, planning the most elaborate holiday parties, decorating her house for every occasion and making memories. Christy always remembered special events in her families and friends lives. She coordinated with the North Pole, each year, for Santa to deliver letters to her family members. All were personalized with reflections of the previous year. Christy adored her grandchildren and her nieces, who she affectionally called her "little peeps." Each of them found so much joy in coming to her home and finding their drawers filled with special prizes for them. There was never a holiday, birthday or event that wasn't filled with home cooked food, gifts and lots of love and laughter. Christy's laugh was infectious and she had a special way of connecting with people in any situation. Her heart was very large, yet very tender. Her husband, family and friends valued and will miss her never-ending wisdom and inspiration.
Bear Lake was Christy's "happy place." Beginning at an early age, she spent a life time making memories including camping, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, sledding, lounging on the beach and cooking for a crowd.
Christy is survived by her husband, Kurt; children, Rodney Cameron Young, BreAnna Thais Jensen (Alec Nielsen), Jenna Lynn (TJ) Bender, Heather Mae (Joe) Swarens; six grandchildren; her mother, Thais Wells and stepfather, Doug Wells; sister, Rochelle Faun (Matt) Birnbaum; two nieces; her step siblings, Brittany Salaz, Allison, Ryan Wells, and Corban Wells She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Young, grandparents, Ludene and Wayne Young, and Fred and DeAnn Morgan.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday, August 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, please carry-on Christy's tradition of helping grieving or otherwise struggling families each holiday season. Christy would also boldly request that everyone reading this get your colonoscopy starting at age 45!
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Christy's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.