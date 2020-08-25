Chuck Story
1938 ~ 2020
William Charley Story, fondly known as Chuck, passed away August 22, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1938 in Ogden, a son of Charles E. and Erma Rawson Story. He married Dixie Robins on Sept. 8, 1961.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Story home, 3192 N. Hwy 162., Liberty. A viewing at the home on Friday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment, Eden Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Chuck's obituary page at:
www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may be sent to the family.