February 22, 1955 ~ March 23, 2020
Cindy Andrews passed away in her home, in Huntsville, Utah, on March 23, 2020. Cindy was born February 22, 1955, in Van Nuys, California to Shirley Alice Ringer and Raymond Andrews. She graduated from Van Nuys High School and spent the majority of her life in California.
Cindy met the love of her life, Timothy Knudson, and they were married on June 24, 2004.
Early in their marriage they resided in California and later relocated to Utah.
In California Cindy worked for the Water District for 18 years. After she moved to Utah, she worked for Smith's grocery store in the customer service booth for 13 years.
Cindy thoroughly enjoyed her home in Huntsville, Utah with her loving husband, Tim. Her hobbies included taking care of chickens, roosters, rabbits, cats, and dogs. She loved animals and especially enjoyed going to the movies and dinner with her husband and friends. Cindy was a shopper and bargainer at heart. She loved to browse and buy! Cindy was 21 years sober and 18 years smoke free. She was a proud friend of Bill W and shared her experience, strength, and hope with everyone she encountered.
She was preceded in death by her adoring father, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband Tim Knudson, two precious dogs (Pi & Zoe), Addie (her feline friend), her bunny rabbits Bugs, Peter, Paul, & Blue Eyes and over 20 chickens. In addition, Cindy had many friends who will miss her immensely.
A special thanks for Hospice for their quick and kind care during her last days.
There will be a celebration of life for those that would wish to come in the summer. Contact her husband for more info.