Cindy J. Maw
1954 - 2021
Cindy Jean Maw, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday August 8, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital after a lifelong battle with diabetes. Cindy was born in Ogden on December 28,1954, the daughter of R. John and Norma Jean Maw. She grew up in Plain City attending Plain City Schools and graduating from Weber High in 1973. She attended Weber State College where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She also attended Utah State University where she received her Master's Degree.
Cindy began her career with Weber School District at North Ogden Elementary as a 2nd grade teacher. Later she worked as a Special Education Coordinator for the District. Cindy eventually decided to try her hand as an administrator serving as Principal at Valley View Elementary. She completed her career with her favorite job as an Assistant Principal at Weber High School, retiring in 2006. Cindy loved Weber High and truly bled Warrior Red.
Cindy was active in the LDS church serving in many positions including YSA Relief Society President, Relief Society teacher, Young Women teacher, Primary teacher, and as a Special Needs Advisor.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father R. John Maw.
She is survived by her mother Norma Jean Maw, her brothers Dan (Uraina) Maw, Joel (Dawn) Maw, her sister Karen (Martin) Denney, and many nieces and nephews who considered her to be their second mom.
The family would like to thank her special friends Randy, Jenny, Marcia, and Margo for their loving support through the years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Plain City 2nd Ward, 2952 N 4200 W in Plain City. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9 to 10:30 at the Church.
Interment will be in the Plain City Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be live streamed and available to view on Cindy's obituary page at: https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Cindy-Maw, where condolences may also be shared with the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.