July 4, 1929 ~ April 8, 2020
Claire J. Fisher, 90, passed away April 8, 2020, at his residence in Legacy House Assisted Living in Farmington, Utah. He returned to his Heavenly home of natural causes due to age, peacefully and surrounded by family.
Claire was born on July 4, 1929, in Oxford, Idaho to Albert Lee and Selma Matilda Olson Fisher. He was blessed to be born, the seventh of ten children, into an eternal family that included seven brothers and two sisters.
He grew up in the town of Oxford, Idaho, which he loved, and attended Westside High School. At age 19, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England states mission and was one of the last missionaries for the Church to serve without "purse or script". Following his missionary service, Claire attended BYU and was a member of the ROTC where he graduated with honors as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. While at BYU, he met the love of his life, Iliene Lucile Myers. They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 21, 1951.
In 1954, Claire started his flight training school in the U.S. Air Force where he advanced to the rank of Captain and later became a flight instructor for the B25 Bomber and the T33 Jet. He loved to fly. He often shared the story about flying low over his hometown of Oxford to "rattle"^the rooftops as a signal for his father to pick him up at Hill Air Force Base.
He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1958 and returned to the Ogden, Utah area. After receiving his Master of Education degree from BYU, Claire started work in the Ogden School District. He was a coach at Central Junior High School, Vice Principal at Washington Junior High School, Principal of Ogden High School and Principal of Highland Junior High School.
He served in multiple church callings including Branch President in Enid, Oklahoma, Bishop of the Ogden 45th Ward and Stake President of the Ogden Canyon View Stake. In 1988, Claire and Iliene were called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to labor in Sierra Leone West Africa. They were one of two couple missionaries to open this area for future missionary work. He and Iliene also served many years as ushers at The Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
His greatest joy in life was his wife, children, and grand children because family meant everything to him. Claire loved the Lord. His testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident by his example of love and service to others throughout his life.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 69 years, Iliene Lucile Myers Fisher, and his children: Cathy Jan (Brad) Montierth, Kent Jay (Marilyn) Fisher, Teresa (Joel) Dickson, Albert Lee (Kara) Fisher, Diana (Dennis) Maisey, and Julie (Kenneth) Chugg. He is loved by his 25 Grandchildren and 74 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by James Reed Fisher, brother, and Elaine Selma Allen, sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, and one great-grandson.
The immediate family will hold a special prayer service at the Lindquist Mortuary, Ogden Utah, April 13, 2020, followed by the Interment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. Military Honors will be accorded.
