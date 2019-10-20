October 7, 1933 ~ October 10, 2019
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Clarence and Betty Suzuki Fukumoto.
She is survived by her children: Richard (Carrie) McGrath, Carol (Mike) Nash, Theresa (Maunie) James, Pat McGrath, K.T. (Lynn) McGrath, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, other family members, friends; her sister Frances Trask and eldest grandchild Vincent Comeau.
Services will be held at a later date in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America First Credit Union in her name. Thank you