October 7, 1933 ~ October 10, 2019

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Clarence and Betty (Suzuki) Fukumoto.

She is survived by her children: Richard (Carrie) McGrath, Carol (Mike) Nash, Theresa (Maunie) James, Pat McGrath, K.T. (Lynn) McGrath, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister: Ann Fong.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, other family members, friends; her sister Frances Trask and eldest grandchild Vincent Comeau.

Services will be held at a later date in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America First Credit Union in her name. Thank you

