Clarence Gordon Norman Jr.
Clarence Gordon Norman Jr., "Bud" was surrounded in the loving circle of his wife and children as he passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021. Bud served as the greatest example of a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also an instant friend to anyone he met. Bud was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on September 5, 1940 to Norma Oletha Spencer and Clarence Gordon Norman and was the first of four children. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had the opportunity to spend his earlier years in Salt Lake City before settling in Spanish Fork, Utah, where he graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1959. Bud was clever minded, quick footed, and strong enough to excel in football, basketball, and track & field. He then took his athleticism on to Snow College on a football scholarship.
In 1961 he married the love of his life, Janeen Ford Norman and together they spent the next 60 years being actively engaged in the lives of their four children Greg (Patty) Norman, Michele (Burke) Christensen, Travis (Stephanie) Norman and Nicole (Dale) Pearson; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He had cancer in his younger years and during the last 40 years Bud valiantly battled MS, but that never stopped him from being the kind, loving and gentle soul that greatly influenced the lives of others. As his legs stopped working, his heart got bigger, his soul got stronger, and his influence became greater. Everyone wanted to be around him as when you were with him, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. He listened more than gave advice, but when he did give advice, it was a treasured gem to always be remembered. His sense of humor and quick wit were always reflected in the sparkle of his bright blue eyes. Bud wanted everyone to find the joy in life, even in his passing he would want people to remember all the good times and favorite memories instead of anything that would make someone sad.
Bud received his degree as a Technical Illustrator and worked for Jetway/FMC for thirty years and retired in 2000. He was artistic in so many ways and won awards for his ceramics that were entered in shows. One of his other joys in life was coaching the youth in sports and being a boy scout leader. He was a little league football and baseball coach who taught both the sport and the power of sportsmanship. He not only coached as a young father, but also from his wheelchair as a grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outdoors, the Utah Jazz, BYU Football, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Bud enjoyed the Roy Senior Center and the many friends he had while painting wildlife ceramics. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, and his sister Linda. He is survived by one sister, Gloria (Jerry) Christensen.