Clarence Jay "CJ" Flinders
October 26, 1939 - September 4, 2020
Clarence Jay Flinders, 80, beloved husband, father, grandpa, passed away September 4, 2020 at his home in Troy, Michigan from cancer. He was born on October 26, 1939 to Clarence Hartland Flinders and Zella Mitchell in Hooper, Utah. He was the first son and second child of eleven children. Clarence was raised in Hooper and Clearfield, Utah.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in West Germany; he also served in the United States Army. On December 21, 1962 he married Verlane Bulkley in the Logan, Utah Temple. Verlane passed away December 8, 1993.
Clarence lived in Michigan the past 53 years. He married Sherry West, on January 17, 1998, in the Toronto, Canada Temple. They shared 22 years together. Sherry was a blessing to the family and a devoted caregiver to "CJ".
Clarence was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ and served faithfully and willingly in many callings. He had a keen sense of humor, was very gentle and loving to all he came in contact with. If Clarence knew someone, he also loved them and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Clarence is survived by his wife Sherry, sons Brad B. and Chad B., Scott (Dawn) West, Shawn (Cheri) West, Leah Castillo, Kevin (Toni) West, Jeremy West, twenty grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by Effie (DeLoy) Ottley, Leon (Brenda), George, Ray (Sherry), Reed (Sharon), Milton (Adele), Dale, Carl (Debra), and Ann (Lenny) Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife Verlane, infant daughter Natalie, his parents, and sister Thelma Parkin.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:30 to 1:45 PM with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1585 W. 300 S., Syracuse, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Road, Kaysville.