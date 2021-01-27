Clarice Mae Vining Tiesiera
Clarice Mae Vining Tiesiera was born on September 1927 to parents Lloyd Vining and Clara (Coates) Vining in Ogden Utah.
With a passion for caring for others, she went on to graduate from Holy Cross Hospital Nursing School, Salt Lake City in 1948 to pursue her dreams of becoming a Registered Nurse. It was in that same year she met her husband and the love of her life, Will Tiesiera, while he was playing pro minor league baseball for the Salt Lake City Bees. They quickly knew it was a forever love and married in October 1948 in Oakland, CA. Will would play her songs on the piano and their love only grew through their shared love of music - their favorite song being, " Magic " by Doris Day.
Clarice lived out her nursing career at Merritt Hospital in Oakland and Laurel Grove Hospital in Castro Valley before she and her husband moved to Tulare, CA and opened Will Tiesiera Ford in 1982. Here, they embraced and loved their new community. She and Will spent their time traveling and holding big family gatherings filled with love.
Will and Clarice shared 72 beautiful years together and built a legacy that will surely live on. Together they had 2 sons and 3 daughters, Randall (Sue), Kristine (Tom) Walker, Ann (Jim) Parrish, Lonnie (Laurie) and Rebecca (John) Xepoleas. Will and Clarice's children also helped grow the Tiesiera family legacy by another 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. All of Clarice's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren love her dearly and are blessed to have years of fond memories to look back on.
Clarice passed peacefully on December 20, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family members. She lived a big, full, happy life that most of us aspire to have. She will be missed dearly but will always be in our hearts.