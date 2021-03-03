Clark Herald Combe
February 21, 1940 - February 27, 2021
Clark Herald Combe passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2021. Clark was born in his home in Ogden, Utah on February 21, 1940, the youngest of six children, to Florence Jeanie Fenstermaker and Israel Parley Combe. He was a rambunctious child, always stressing out his mother, including putting snakes in her aprons. He graduated from Weber High School in 1958, where he served as Student Body President. He served in the Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Weber State College. He proudly served the Ogden community as a Police Officer, retiring as a Lieutenant with 30 years of service in August 2000. On February 11, 2003, he married Patrice Anderson and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden temple five years later. All of his children have fond memories of learning to fish and camp with Dad. He was certainly in his element in the Uinta mountains with a fishing pole in his hands or cooking over the fire. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening, yard work, reading, and giving everyone around him a hard time.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his six children, Stacie (Scott) Gomm, Lisa Leishman, Mike (Lindy) Combe, Jenifer (Brent) Buist, Jaime (Rand) Bradford, Josh (Amy) Combe, five step children, 36 grandchildren, four great grandchildren with two more on the way.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3 from 6 to 8 pm at Premier Mortuary, 5335 S 1950 W in Roy, Utah. A private funeral will be held on Thursday, March 4. Interment will be at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park.