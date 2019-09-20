June 15, 1948 ~ September 15, 2019
Clark Parker Browne, 71, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born June 15, 1948, in Ogden, Utah to Dean and Donna (Parker) Browne.
On January 27, 1967, Clark married Gloria Jean Isaacs in Ogden, Utah.
Clark is survived by two brothers, Scott Browne (Cathy) and Ted Browne (Toni); two sons, Craig Browne (Lucile) and Dale Browne, three grandkids, Trever Browne, Andreea Browne and Kally Browne, four great- grandchildren. Clark was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria and his parents, Dean and Dona.
Clark loved to be with family, was an avid outdoorsman he loved to hunt, fish and trap he never missed an opportunity to do a practical joke on anyone and is loved by almost all he knew he had zest for life and spread happiness everywhere he went.
Clark owned Browne's Rooter and truly enjoyed all the customers he served.
In lieu of flowers, take your family to dinner or buy some rubber snakes and spiders and hide them in someone's house.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Monday, September 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: