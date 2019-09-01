Clark Rees Coleman

November 3, 1947 ^ August 27, 2019
Clark R. Coleman, a man with an enormous heart of gold and gentle soul, passed away on August 27, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Clark was born to Clark R. Coleman and Lilly Emma (Booth) in Tyrone, Oklahoma. He married his wife, Mechelle, April 24, 1984, in Clark County, Nevada. They made their home in Brigham City for several years then relocated to Harper Ward where they spent their lives together. Clark always was outdoors and enjoyed hunting, yard work, vintage cars, and had a love for animals. He especially adored his family, which included his children and grandchildren. Friends and family knew they could stop by anytime for a warm and welcomed visit with Clark when he was outside in his yard. He was a sincere man that appreciated genuine friendships. Furthermore, he truly was proud of his one-quarter Northwestern Shoshone heritage.
He leaves behind his wife Mechelle; children Corey McDonald, Brandon Ellis, and Monica (Jacob) Nielsen; grandchildren Kacey Ellis, Parker Ellis, Kylee Nielsen, and Madeline Nielsen; and sisters Janet (Larry) Koford, Shaaron Johnston, and Diane Henderson. He was preceded in death by both parents.
A service will be held in his honor at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held earlier that day from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Condolences may be shared at: