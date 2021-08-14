Claude Lawrence (Larry) Crezee
May 16, 1939 - August 10, 2021
Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our husband, father, brother, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Larry died of cancer at home with his dear wife Barbara by his side.
Larry was born to Claude and Ellen (Isakson) Crezee May 16, 1939. He graduated from Ogden High in 1957. He joined the United States Air Force and later worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years before retiring.
Larry married Loretta Leeds, and they had two children: Brad (Holly Pattee) Crezee and Christy Spector and later divorced.
Larry married Barbara Brown Grant Crezee on August 18, 2000. They had twenty-one happy, loving years together. They enjoyed traveling, camping and being together with family.
Larry's hobby was gardening. His yard was a garden of love and flowers. He always said, "I am closer to God in my garden". He also loved his pond and koi
fish.
Larry has two sisters and a brother: Sharon Feaster, Lou Jean Wheeler, and LaMar Shaw. He also has a grandson, Ryan Spector. His two step-sons are Gary Grizz (deceased) (Kay Lynn Evans) Grant and Reed (Marren Eberle) Grant. He has 10 step-grandchildren, 21 step-great grandchildren, and 3 step-great-great grandchildren. He has many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly. He will be missed greatly.
Larry was L.D.S.
Family and friends: Viewing from 12 pm to 1:30 pm, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 S. State St., Clearfield. Graveside service: 2 pm, Hooper Cemetery, 5390 S. 6300 W., Hooper.
