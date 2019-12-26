Claude T. Dahl

December 18, 1932 ~ December 19, 2019
Claude Thurgood Dahl passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born December 18, 1932, in West Point, Utah to Ray A. Dahl and Bessie Thurgood Dahl. He lived his entire life on his family farm.
Claude graduated from Davis High School where he met then married Bonnie Stephens in the Salt Lake Temple on March 25, 1953. He attended Weber College, Utah State University and the University of Utah.
He began his career at Hill Air Force Base as a Computer Programmer in Information Systems, retiring after 32 years of service. His favorite job, though, was working on his farm.
Claude was very civic-minded, serving on the West Point City Council and on the Hooper Water Improvement Board. He also volunteered at the Davis Hospital for several years.
He was an accomplished pianist and organist, using the wisdom and gentle touch he learned from his skill in everyday life.
Claude is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Denece (Chad-deceased), Kent (Jackie-deceased), and Kipp (Michelle); eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray A. Dahl and Bessie T. Dahl; sister, Melba Wright; son-in-law, Chad Perkins; daughter-in-law, Jackie Dahl; and granddaughter, Heidi Perkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
