Claudia Ann Kirby

December 12, 1954 ~^January 23, 2020
Born in Ogden, on December 19, 1954, to Wayne Mobley and Edris Glad. Claudia was the older sister of Cindy, Pat, and Brenda. Claudia attended Ben Lomond High and was awarded Sterling Scholar for Music.
She majored in music at Weber State and has shared her vocal, piano, and organ talents with the world for 50 years.
Claudia met Larry while singing together in the Ogden Institute choirs.
They were married in the Ogden Temple on July 13, 1977. Claudia and Larry have lived in Roy, SLC area, and then Phoenix for 12 years.
They have spent the last 24 years in Layton and Syracuse, where they have made lots of good friends. Claudia loved the gospel and enjoyed serving in many callings over the years. She will be remembered for her Snoopy toy collection, her generosity, and her love of travel.
Claudia and Larry were blessed to take all of the grandkids to Yellowstone so Claudia could share her favorite place with them. Her passion was spending time with her kids and grandkids. She will be remembered by all as a loving, faithful, and caring person.
Claudia fought sarcoma cancer for 15 years. A stage 3 tumor was removed from her knee around Christmas of 2005. During the last 10 years, stage 4 cancer has returned several times, damaging her lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, and other areas.
Her faith helped her "press forward"...^having a perfect brightness of hope and a love of God and all men". Claudia was always upbeat and positive as she showed all of us how to "endure to the end."^Claudia and Larry thank the great hospice and medical teams for their hard work and loving dedication. Claudia was blessed to stay with us years beyond what we thought was possible and was an inspiration of strength and faith to all.
Claudia will be missed by Larry and her children: Jen and Chris Hernandez, Michelle and Dave Barney, Kim and Brian King, and Jonathan Kirby. Also, by her mom, Edris and Jay Glad, and sister, Cindy and Keith Smith. Claudia will be watching over her 11 grandchildren, who will miss her the most.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hansen Meadows Ward, 2500 S. Bluff Road, Syracuse.
Friends may be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that all donations be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute:
Condolences may be shared at: