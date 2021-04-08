Claudia Foster Archibald
1925 - 2021
Claudia Foster Archibald passed away peacefully in her home on April 3, 2021. She was born September 21, 1925 in Cedron, Idaho to George and Ruth Foster. She grew up on a farm in beautiful Teton Valley and loved the outdoors and her view of the Teton Peaks. After serving as a missionary in the Central States Mission, she studied at Ricks College where she met James Leland Archibald. They were married in 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She completed her undergraduate degree in 1959, and she began teaching elementary school shortly thereafter. For most of her career, she taught at Dee Elementary in Ogden. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her work and cared deeply about her students. She was also an avid gardener who blessed the lives of many with her berries, peaches, apples, and other produce from her large garden. She was a skilled cook, especially known for her dinner rolls and sweet rolls. At a very young age, she learned how to bake bread in a wood burning oven. She was a talented seamstress and her posterity treasure her hand-sewn quilts.
Claudia was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, but she particularly enjoyed working with children and young women.
She is survived by her sons Lynn (Joell) and James (Dixie); two brothers, Steve and Glen; two sisters, Carolyn Thornley and Flossie Evans; ten grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and five brothers. We extend sincere thanks to her wonderful sisters, selfless neighbors, the conscientious staff at Symbii Home Health and Hospice, and to the devoted caregivers from Visiting Angels who all helped make it possible for Claudia to remain in her home.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service to be held in the North Ogden 7th Ward Chapel (205 East Elberta Dr.) at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 10. It will be preceded by a viewing from 9:40 to 10:40am. Services will be live-streamed on Claudia's obituary page at 11:00 a.m. at myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the charity of your choice.
