Claudia Fraley Sorensen

November 4, 1945 ~ January 1, 2020
Claudia passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden. She was born November 4, 1945, to Claude Jacob Fraley and Eliane Loveless. She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1964.
She married Brent A. Sorensen and together they had four children, Collette Sorensen Smith, Kari Sorensen, Clint (Kim) Sorensen and Heather Sorensen. They later divorced but remained friends.
Claudia enjoyed her bowling leagues for many years, as well as baking cookies and making Christmas candy. She also loved doing crafts and playing bingo.
She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren (one on the way) and six great-grandchildren (one on the way). She is also survived by her twin sister Claudine (Dick) Brinkman, and sisters Sheila (Dallas) Cutler, Val (Nate) Morgan, and Selene (Roger) Seigler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joel Kent Fraley.
Claudia had been in several care centers the past few months, and most recently at South Ogden Post-Acute. She really enjoyed the staff there, and we would like to thank them for the care and friendships they provided.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bigelow Hotel 2510 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah
