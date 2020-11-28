Cleo Esplin Malan
March 21,1940 ~ November 21, 2020
NORTH OGDEN - "My beautiful eternal companion and sweetheart, Cleo Esplin Malan, mother of our eight children, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father at the age of 80 on November 21, 2020, in Ogden, Utah, after a courageous battle with complications from Covid-19."
- Max J. Malan
Cleo was born in Logan, Utah, on March 21, 1940, to Wendell Luke Esplin and Marion Low Esplin. She grew up in Ogden, Utah, where she met her forever sweetheart, Max J. Malan. Their romance budded from their first meeting at a youth dance in their early teenage years and continued through letters exchanged during Max's L.D.S. mission. After six and a half years of dating and courtship, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on May 19, 1961.
Cleo graduated from Ogden High School in 1958 and held various class offices throughout her education. She later graduated from Weber College as a Registered Nurse. Cleo worked at the Orthopedic Hospital in Southern California while supporting her husband through dental school at U.S.C., where she earned her PHT (putting hubby through), started a family, and served as Relief Society President. Cleo was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed opportunities serving in various callings. She had unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and the power of priesthood blessings. Her favorite hymn was "Be Still My Soul," and she loved the inspiring song, "In This Very Room." Max and Cleo moved to North Ogden in 1965, where they have lived in the same home for 45 years, surrounded by wonderful neighbors who have become dear friends. Cleo was a founding member of the Camenae Club of Ogden, a women's community service organization, where she developed lifelong friendships.
Cleo and Max shared a beautiful love story. He was the love of her life. Those who know them have seen their LUV4EVR expression on various possessions. She loved their weekly date nights, rides in the Mustang, listening to Max sing love songs, and hearing him reciting poems. Max and Cleo were united in their deep faith, their abiding love for each other, and in cherishing their children. They shared a wonderful marriage partnership and an eternal love story. Her greatest delight was raising their eight children, a.k.a. the 'crazy eight.' Cleo was supported in loving and caring for her eight children by her dear Aunt Oleen Esplin. Cleo was honored to be an aunt. She loved the families of her younger sister Carol and Max's twin brother Lee.
Cleo loved all things beautiful, cozy, and comforting. She filled her home with flowers, candles, art, books, family pictures, and music (religious, classical, and Max singing to her). Cleo readily offered soft pillows, fuzzy socks, warm blankets, or an extra layer to put on. Green was her favorite color, and she had the most beautiful green eyes, loved green plants and watching things grow. Cleo and Max enjoyed traveling and built lifelong friendships along the way.
Fun-filled, adventurous, and unforgettable memories were made with her family and friends during annual Lake Powell trips. Cleo discovered a love for the ocean, island air, and tropical flowers during her beloved vacations to the Hawaiian Islands. Her favorite island was Kauai, the Garden Island.
Cleo was adored by her children and grandchildren and loved by all who knew her. She showed others unconditional Christ-like love, empathy, and acceptance. Her greatest gift was to help everyone feel individually loved and sincerely cared for. Cleo was fully present in each moment, was the world's best listener, and a counselor to many. People were always more important to her than things, and her priority was to help others feel their self-worth. Cleo was beautiful, fun, elegant, classy, intelligent, understanding, gentle, kind, and supportive. Her family loved the many endearing names she called them: darling, dear heart, angel, dear one, sweet darling, honey, baby doll, and precious. Upon entering her home, visitors always received her warm, enthusiastic welcome as Cleo was truly happy to see them. She created an inviting, loving home where many wanted to be. One of Cleo's favorite hymns was "Love at Home," and this was the abiding feeling in her home.
Cleo joins her parents Wendell Luke Esplin and Marion Low Esplin, her eldest son Andre' (Maren) Malan, and friends in continued relationships on the other side of the veil. Cleo is survived by her husband Max Jeppson Malan, her children; Heidi (Ralph) Andersen, David (Dawn) Malan, Laurie (Lance) Albrechtsen, Matthew (Julie) Malan, Joni (Paul) Taylor, Rebekah (Regan) Howell, Mindy (Andrew) Georgi, 45 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, dear sister Carol Simpson and brother-in-law Lee (Becky) Malan.
We will be forever grateful for the nurses, doctors, and medical staff who compassionately cared for our beloved Cleo at McKay-Dee Hospital.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private with immediate family members. Services will be available to view Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m. via live-streaming at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be sent to Primary Children's Hospital or Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery. We extend our gratitude to Myers Ogden Mortuary and family for their kind service. The family wishes to thank all those who have expressed their sympathy and condolences at this time.