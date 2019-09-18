Cleo Hansen Travis

March 17, 1923 ~ September 16, 2019
After a life built upon kindness, service, and love of family, Cleo returned to her heavenly home on September 16, 2019. She was reunited with her husband, Billy Franklin Travis; her parents, Arthur Erastus and Ester May Olsen Hansen; two sisters, five brothers, one grandson and two great-grandsons. Cleo was born March 17, 1923, in Young Ward, Utah and graduated from South Cache High School in 1941.
Cleo loved the Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she willingly served in numerous callings.
Cleo was a hard worker, having worked at the DDO, Weber School District, and Continental Bakery, where she made sure that each Twinkie got the perfect portion of that wonderful filling that makes them palatable. Activities that Cleo enjoyed included camping, boating, water skiing, golf, bowling, dancing, and baking. Her amazing, hand-dipped chocolates were coveted Christmas gifts by family and friends.
Cleo is survived by one son, Gerald (Cherrie) Travis; two daughters, Connie (Andrew) Langston and Nancy (Steven) Vincent; 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Della Pugmire, Evelene Rice, and Marjorie Rice.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Ogden Weber Stake Center, 5855 Skyline Drive, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Cleo's kind words, soft heart and loving manner will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Condolences may be shared at: