July 16, 1927 ~ November 28, 2019
Cleone Leigh Hawkins Jensen, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 of natural causes. She was 92. Cleone or "Leigh" was born on July 16, 1927 in Ogden, UT to Joseph Earl Hawkins and Mary Elizabeth Leight, she married Joseph Kenneth Jensen on July 2, 1950,
They were married for 27 years. Cleone embraced a wide variety of people and friends in her lifetime. She was one of the most tolerant and kind hearted people you could hope to meet.
She was always giving and accepting of everyone whatever their walk of life or circumstances. Those who knew her well remember her as a caring and giving friend, who was fun loving with a great sense of humor.
She used to love going to the clubs and meeting new people, she had a natural curiosity about people, they were drawn to her congenial out going personality. She could talk to anyone.
Cleone also had a wide ranging interest. She looked forward to watching the Jazz games with her friend Lois a rooting for the team that she loved. She would fondly reminisce about her old friends Helvie, and Joyce Therrian; and Jane Workman whom she had met in Park City when she had lived there for a time in the 1950's.
She loved going back to Park City to visit and see the many art shows and cultural events that are held there every year.
The photos of Cleone in her youth show a remarkably beautiful woman who could have been mistaken for one of the glamor stars of the 40's and 50's in old Hollywood films that she enjoyed watching so much. She spent hours reading about those stars.
Cleone loved her family She was always there for her children and grandchildren, they loved talking to her, they could tell her anything, she was always giving and supportive of whatever they chose to do, always encouraging and nonjudgmental she was there for them in whatever way they needed her.
Cleone was someone people wanted to spend time with. She will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by everyone. Cleone is the mother of five children; Linda (Clay) Brako, west Bountiful; Randy (Debbie) Jensen of Ogden; Steven (Judith) Jensen, West Valley City; Julie Jensen, Ogden; and Jenny (Brian) Lybarger, Riverdale.
Also the grandmother of six; Lori, Traci and Randi, Sarah, Rachel and Allen Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Florence, and Mabel Elizabeth Brooks and Gloria Faye Hawkins, seven brothers; David Earl, William Harold, Lawrence ("Lonnie"), Franklin Elmer, Charles Leroy, and Delmonte Chester Brooks and Darrel Lamar Hawkins. The family will hold a private ceremony.