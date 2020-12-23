Cleone Randall Price
July 12, 1927 ~ December 16, 2020
Cleone Randall Price, 93, of South Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 12, 1927 in Ogden to Percy and Ada Randall.
Cleone was the eldest of four children, to include her sister Elaine Henrikson, and brothers Dean Randall, and Scott Randall. She grew up on a dairy farm on Fruitland Drive in North Ogden. Cleone attended schools in North Ogden and graduated from Weber High School. She graduated from Weber College and later obtained a bachelor's degree from Utah State Agricultural College in Social Work.
She met Alan Price at Utah State and they dated in Logan and also in the California Bay Area, where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married on August 25, 1950 in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed 58 years of marital bliss until he passed away in September 2008.
During Alan's 31-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Cleone enjoyed living in different parts of the country, including Phoenix, AZ, Los Angeles, CA, Wichita, KS, Portsmouth, NH, Montgomery, AL, Goldsboro, NC, and Annandale, VA.
Wherever they lived, Cleone served as a faithful leader in the Church, especially in the Primary organization, where she helped hundreds of children learn to love their Savior Jesus Christ. Among her most cherished callings was serving in the Washington DC Temple soon after its dedication in 1974.
After Alan retired from the Air Force in 1979, Cleone and Alan served in the Hawaii Temple Visitors Center, the Philippines Cebu Mission, and the new Missionary Training Center in Manila. She was a fearless missionary and gave away hundreds of copies of the Book of Mormon during her life. Cleone and Alan also served for 10 years at Manor Care Nursing Facility.
Surviving are one son, Clark (Janet) Price, Dumfries, VA; one daughter, Alison Price Hamilton, Ogden, UT; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Dave), Benjamin (Jessica), Jordan, Elizabeth, Emma, and McKay, and six great-grandchildren, Ryan (Madeline), Noah, Daniel, Joseph, Gavyn, and Brynn. Also surviving are her siblings, Elaine, Dean and Scott.
Cleone was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alan; and one grandson, Braden Price Hamilton.
A small family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.