Clifford Darrell Dixon
Clifford Darrell Dixon peacefully passed away in his home on February 28th, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Cliff was born to Thomas and Dorthea Dixon on December 9th, 1941 in Ogden Utah. He worked for the Defense Depot of Ogden and Hill Air Force Base, but his passion was Auto Body. Cliff painted many vehicles and was especially proud of his Corvette and El Camino.
Cliff enjoyed dancing, fishing, car shows, horses, exercising, playing the guitar and harmonica, and listening to Willie Nelson. He enjoyed a good laugh and more importantly, he enjoyed making others laugh and feel good.
Cliff was preceded in death by his Mother Dorthea Dixon, Father Thomas Clifford Dixon, Brothers Tom Dixon, Jim Dixon, and Dan Dixon.
Cliff is survived by his son Dave Dixon (Stephanie), Brother Kelly Dixon (Linda), Sister MaryAnn Wilson (Ray). Three Grandchildren Sam Dixon (Kristin), Hannah Dixon, Noah Dixon and many wonderful Nieces and Nephews.
A special appreciation for all the family, friends, and neighbors who visited, called, and gave encouragement. Special thanks to Applegate Homecare and Hospice for the amazing care they provided. Natalie and Debbie are angels on earth!
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a future date.