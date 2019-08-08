April 17, 1941 ~ August 4, 2019
Clifford Lee Heslop passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, at the age of 78 from congestive heart failure. Lee was born on April 17, 1941, in Ogden, Utah to Clifford Jacob and Elnora Fowers Heslop. He is the oldest of four children.
He graduated from Weber High School and served a mission in Hawaii. He completed a bachelor's degree in Finance from Weber State.
Lee married his eternal companion of 54 years, Brenda Bartell Heslop on December 29, 1964, in the Logan Temple. Together they raised five daughters Hollee Krusi (John), Crystal Cal (Ron), Ginger Parkinson (Ken), Heather Humphreys (Kerry), and Elnora McBeth (Jeff) in West Weber. Lee's life was filled with the joys of nineteen grandkids and four great- grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents. Lee is survived by his siblings Roger (Lael), Ileen German (Don), and Doug (Gail).
Lee worked as a computer specialist at Hill Air Force Base and the Defense Depot in Ogden. After "retiring", he worked another 10 years as a courier for the Weber Water District.
His passions were his family, friends, the gospel, and Disneyland. As a senior couple, he and Brenda served in the San Diego Mission, and at the Ogden Temple. He faithfully served in multiple bishoprics, and stake leadership callings.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Weber North Stake Center, 4100 W. 900 S. in West Weber. The family will meet with friends on Friday, August 9th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, at the Stake Center.
Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: