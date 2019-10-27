July 24, 1939 ~ October 21, 2019
Cliffton Edward Samuels, 80, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1939, in San Francisco, CA, the son of Ariel Samuels and Mahala Verne McFarland. Cliff graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State University with a BS in psychology.
He married his first wife, Janet, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Christie and Stacie, she passed away on September 20, 2019. He then married Kristine Allison Pingree in 1967, they had two boys that are the best of brothers, Colton and Rowdy, and a daughter, Misty, they divorced in 1979. Later in life he met and married Linda Tolman, she passed away in 2001.
Cliff spent his remaining years enjoying his grandchildren and his club 90 family. His brilliant mind always lended to a colorful conversation with ingenuity, articulation, and heartfelt concern. He will be missed by all who was let in to his private demeanor.
Cliffton is survived by his sons, Colton and Rowdy (Kristen); daughters, Misty (David) Jessup, Christie, and Stacie Finch; eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter-in-law, Jera Samuels; and brother, Ricky Samuels.
His life will be celebrated privately and his essence will be scattered among those places he revered.
Any condolences may be sent to 2846 Carriage Lane, South Ogden, UT and at www.lindquistmortuary.com. In lieu of condolences, please vote this upcoming election and continue to support equal rights.